Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.