Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

