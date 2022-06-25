Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,921 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.50 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

