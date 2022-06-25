Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

