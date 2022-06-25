Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.