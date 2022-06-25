Comparing PubMatic (PUBM) and Its Rivals

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PubMatic to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PubMatic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90 PubMatic Competitors 655 3599 8877 249 2.65

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $40.10, indicating a potential upside of 123.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.28%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82% PubMatic Competitors -374.05% -15.18% -5.28%

Volatility & Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million $56.60 million 17.96 PubMatic Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 15.38

PubMatic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. PubMatic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PubMatic beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

