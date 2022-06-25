Comparing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeaTech 3D has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and MeaTech 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $90,000.00 174.78 -$6.87 million N/A N/A MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sow Good and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -5,586.52% -65.79% -53.59% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

About Sow Good (Get Rating)

Sow Good Inc. provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About MeaTech 3D (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

