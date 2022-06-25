Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

CMPX stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,844,093.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 382,525 shares of company stock valued at $828,278 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

