Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,331,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,929,244.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 382,525 shares of company stock worth $828,278 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

