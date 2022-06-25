Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

