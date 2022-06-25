ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

