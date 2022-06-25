Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,471,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,590.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.