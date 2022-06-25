Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $245.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average is $237.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,363.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

