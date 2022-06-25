Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($143.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($87.37) to €81.00 ($85.26) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CTTAY stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

