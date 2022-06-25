Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.35.

Continental Resources stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,588,000 after buying an additional 784,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

