Contrasting Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Nutanix $1.39 billion 2.49 -$1.03 billion ($4.66) -3.32

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Information Analysis and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 4 6 0 2.60

Nutanix has a consensus price target of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 84.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Nutanix -63.35% N/A -20.44%

Summary

Information Analysis beats Nutanix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Analysis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution. It also offers Prism Pro; Nutanix Beam, a cloud governance; and Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade NFS and SMB files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Era, a database automation and database-as-a-service solution; and Nutanix Frame, a desktop-as-a-service product to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter. Further, it offers products support, and consulting and implementation services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

