Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and U.S. Well Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.39 -$42.42 million N/A N/A U.S. Well Services $250.46 million 0.29 -$70.61 million ($1.94) -0.49

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Well Services.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A U.S. Well Services -35.19% N/A -19.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProFrac and U.S. Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 7 0 3.00 U.S. Well Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

ProFrac presently has a consensus price target of $28.42, suggesting a potential upside of 53.02%. U.S. Well Services has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.60%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than U.S. Well Services.

Summary

ProFrac beats U.S. Well Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac (Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

