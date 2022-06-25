Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

