Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.04.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
