Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 965,167 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

