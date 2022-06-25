Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.40 per share, with a total value of C$55,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,250 shares in the company, valued at C$388,850.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

