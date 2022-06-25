Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,814.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

