Corsicana & Co. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

