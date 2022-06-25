Corsicana & Co. Sells 1,305 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.35.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

