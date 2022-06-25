Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

