COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.06

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $6.79. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 1,502 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.