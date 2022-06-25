COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.06

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $6.79. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 1,502 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

