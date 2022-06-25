Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 878 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Cim LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.34. The firm has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

