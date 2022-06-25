CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $122.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $61.04 and last traded at $61.82. 92,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,286,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.