Critical Analysis: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) versus Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.77% 13.61% 5.04% Vonage -2.87% 2.53% 1.10%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Vonage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 0.97 $10.51 billion $2.94 9.91 Vonage $1.41 billion 3.22 -$24.50 million ($0.17) -103.99

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vonage 1 11 1 0 2.00

Vonage has a consensus price target of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Vonage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud-based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and boomerang and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone numbers, and Web-enabled voicemail. The company also offers procured high-speed broadband Internet services that allows calls over the Internet from a standard telephone through a Vonage-enabled devices, soft phone software, and mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

