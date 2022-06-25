Critical Analysis: The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) vs. Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

The9 has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The9 and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paltalk has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Paltalk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than The9.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $21.32 million 1.78 -$64.53 million N/A N/A Paltalk $13.27 million 1.54 $1.32 million ($0.02) -103.95

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -2.58% -1.76% -1.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The9 beats Paltalk on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Paltalk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

