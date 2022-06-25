CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $60,021.88 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at $16,075,480.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,824 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 5,410 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

Shares of CTO opened at $60.64 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $4,366,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at $2,495,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

