CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after buying an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth $3,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $2,749,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.