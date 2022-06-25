Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $306.36

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $306.36 and traded as low as $260.57. Daily Journal shares last traded at $263.00, with a volume of 9,159 shares changing hands.

DJCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $362.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.36.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 127.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

