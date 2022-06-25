Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.47.
NYSE DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.
In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.
