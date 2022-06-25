Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.47.

NYSE DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

