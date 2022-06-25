Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.47.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.95. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

