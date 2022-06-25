Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.95.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.