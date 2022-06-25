Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.95. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.