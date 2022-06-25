Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.47. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 3,134,794 shares changing hands.

DARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 234,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

