Dave Justice Sells 2,812 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $143,174,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $26,382,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $16,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

