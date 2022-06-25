Dave Justice Sells 2,812 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89.
Shares of NYSE PD opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $143,174,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $26,382,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 20.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $16,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.41.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
