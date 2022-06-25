Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $396.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $429.06.
NYSE:DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day moving average of $374.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $295.59 and a twelve month high of $446.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Deere & Company by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
