Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $396.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $429.06.

DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $295.59 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

