Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $310.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $295.59 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

