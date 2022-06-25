Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.50. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

