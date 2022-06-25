Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.