Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $53.74.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digimarc (DMRC)
