Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Digimarc by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 859,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

