Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

