Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 793,533 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.03.
Several brokerages have commented on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.
About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
