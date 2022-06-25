DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DOCU stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

