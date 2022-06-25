Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

Duolingo stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -57.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $797,184.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,303.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 505,513 shares of company stock worth $46,050,026 and have sold 60,289 shares worth $5,836,292. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 7,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 298,361 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

